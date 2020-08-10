Pranab Mukherjee kept on ventilator support after brain surgery, former President of India tests positive for COVID-19

Former President Pranab Mukherjee has been kept on ventilator support after undergoing brain surgery to remove a clot at an army hospital in Delhi. Doctors treating him have aid that his surgery was successful. But Mukherjee testing positive for COVID-19 has left his supporters worried.

A tweet posted from Mukherjee’s Twitter handle read, “On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19.”

Delhi’s Army Research and Referral hospital has been Mukherjee’s preferred hospital since he held the post of country’s defence minister. Mukherjee was India’s President between 2012 and 2017.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee is on ventilator support at Army's R&R hospital: Sources — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 10, 2020

Mukherjee’s son and Congress leader, Abhishek Mukherjee, tweeted, “I wish my father a speedy recovery! I appeal to all my countrymen to pray for his speedy recovery & good health.” Several leaders from across the political spectrum also wished Mukherjee an early recovery.”

Congress MP Digvijaya Singh tweeted, “Pray to Almighty for speedy recovery of Pranab Da, one of the most articulate Politician with a phenomenal memory.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote on Twitter, “Concerned to hear about Former President Pranab Mukherjee Da testing positive for #COVID19. My prayers are with him & his family during this time and I wish him a speedy recovery.”

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted, “I pray for the well being and speedy recovery of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I am confident he will be successful in recovering from the virus quickly. Wishing him strength and good health.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reportedly visited the army hospital to inquire about his health.