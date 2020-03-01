Polish student of Jadavpur University asked by Foreigner Regional Registration Office to leave India after he participated in anti-CAA rally in Kolkata

The Foreigner Regional Registration Office in Kolkata has asked a Polish student studying at the Jadavpur University to leave India after he participated in an anti-CAA rally in the state capital. The student in question has been identified as one Kamil Siedcynski, a student of comparative literature, who’s yet to appear in the final semester of his Masters degree.

Although, the student from Poland has not revealed the details of the FRRO notice, his teachers and student friends at the Jadavpur University feel that Kamil’s expulsion may have been linked to his participation in an anti-CAA rally last year. He had reportedly attended a rally in Ramlila Maidan in the city on 19 December.

A report by the Hindustan Times said that the Polish student was served notice by the FRRO in Kolkata about a week ago.

Earlier, the FRRO had ordered a Bengali student studying at the Visva Bharati University to leave the country for a similar reason. Afsara Anika Meem, a first-year Bangladeshi undergraduate student in the fine arts department of the central university, had allegedly posted a photo from an anti-CAA agitation on her social media page.

In December last year, the Indian government had ordered two other foreign nationals, Jakob Lindenthal from Germany and Norwegian woman Janne Mette-Johannson, to leave India after they participated in anti-CAA rallies in Chennai and Kerala respectively. While Jakob was pursuing a Masters degree in physics, Janne had arrived in India on a tourist visa.

Countrywide protests have been underway in India ever since the central government passed the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act in the parliament. This also led to large-scale anti-Muslim carnage in Delhi, where provocative speeches made by BJP leaders led to the killings of 42 people, mostly Muslims.

The CAA provides automatic citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants living in India. Analysts say that the law will be used by the Narendra Modi government to declare millions of Muslims stateless when the National Register of Citizens is prepared and Muslims will be asked to prove their Indian citizenship.