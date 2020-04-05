“PM slyly asked the nation to observe a candle light vigil on the eve of foundation day of BJP?”: HD Kumaraswamy

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for asking Indians to switch off lights for nine minutes at 9 PM on 5 April. Kumaraswamy said that Modi chose 5 April evening because 6 April was his party’s foundation day.

In a series of tweets, HD Kumaraswamy wrote, “Has the PM slyly asked the nation to observe a candle light vigil on the eve of foundation day of BJP? April 6 being its foundation day, what else can explain the choice of date & time for this event? I challenge the PM to offer a credible scientific and rational explanation.”

His subsequent tweet read, “The government is yet to provide PPEs for doctors and make test kits affordable for the common man. Without telling the nation what concrete steps are being taken to combat COVID-19 menace, the prime minister is giving meaningless tasks to an already exhausted population.”

The former Karnataka chief minister also said that it was ‘shameful to convert the national crisis into an event of self-aggrandizement & it is beyond shameful to push the hidden agenda of his party in the face of global calamity. May sense prevail upon the PM.’

In a video message last week, Modi had asked Indians to turn off their lights for nine minutes tonight and light diyas (earthen lamps) and flash mobile phone lights to fight coronavirus.