PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 8 PM tonight, coronavirus patient jumps off 7th floor of Delhi hospital

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 PM on Thursday night amidst the alarming spread of coronavirus in India. Three people have so far died after falling victim to the virus. His tweet came after a coronavirus patient jumped off the seventh floor of a Delhi hospital.

A tweet by the Prime Minister’s Office read, “PM Shri @narendramodi will address the nation on 19th March 2020 at 8 PM, during which he will talk about issues relating to COVID-19 and the efforts to combat it.”

Earlier, a 35-year-old man from Punjab, who had arrived from Sydney, committed suicide from the seventh floor of Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday. He was admitted there by the airport authorities.

Elsewhere, Delhi’s Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital said that it had curtailed the OPD timing, adding that it has now been ‘reduced by a few hours as there is a lot crowding in OPD and social distancing has been prescribed.’

According to a report by news agency PTI, the revised timing is 8:30 am to 10 am. The regular timing is 8-11:30 am.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi has risen to 10, which includes one foreign national, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday. Of the three coronavirus deaths reported from India, one was reported from Delhi.