PM Modi says he will share video message with ‘fellow Indians’ at 9 AM tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he will share a video message at 9 AM with his ‘fellow Indians’ tomorrow (Friday).

Modi took to Twitter to write, “At 9 AM tomorrow morning, I’ll share a small video message with my fellow Indians.” He also repeated the same message in Hindi

At 9 AM tomorrow morning, I’ll share a small video message with my fellow Indians. कल सुबह 9 बजे देशवासियों के साथ मैं एक वीडियो संदेश साझा करूंगा। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 2, 2020

This will the first time Modi is interacting with Indians since announcing a 21-day lockdown during his address to the nation last month.

The Indian health ministry has confirmed the death of 50 people due to coronavirus. Nearly 1800 people across India have tested positive of the virus.