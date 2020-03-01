“PM does not require to register his citizenship, why should we?”: ‘RTI reply’ on Narendra Modi’s citizenship certificate triggers row

An RTI reply has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not need a citizenship certificate. This was after one Shubhankar Sarkar filed an RTI application seeking a copy of Modi’s citizenship certificate.

His question in the RTI application, according to journalist Seemi Pasha, read, “Please show the Citizenship Certificate of our Honourable Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Damodardas Modi.”

The reply by one Praveen Kumar in the Prime Minister’s Office, read, “Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is a citizen of India by birth in terms of Section 3 of the The (sic) Citizenship Act, 1955 and as such the question of his having a citizenship certificate which is for citizenship by registration does not arise.”

The RTI reply evoked strong reactions from Twitterati, who said that they too should be exempted from producing any citizenship documents in the future.

The issue of citizenship has become hugely controversial after the Modi government passed the Citizenship Amendment Act in December last year. The CAA provides automatic citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants living in India. Analysts say that the law will be used by the Narendra Modi government to declare millions of Muslims stateless when the National Register of Citizens is prepared and Muslims will be asked to prove their Indian citizenship.