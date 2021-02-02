“Petrol Rs. 93 in Ram’s India, Rs. 53 in Sita’s Nepal, Rs. 51 in Ravan’s Lanka”: Subramanian Swamy’s attack on Modi government leaves BJP supporters fuming

BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has launched an attack against his own party’s government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the rising prices of petrol and diesel. Swamy on Tuesday shared a graphic that read, “Petrol Rs 93 in Ram’s India, Rs. 53 in Sita’s Nepal, Rs. 51 in Ravan’s Lanka.”

Ram is a popular Hindu God, believed to have been born in India, while his wife Sita was believed to have been born in Nepal. According to Hindu mythology, demon king Ravan had abducted Sita and taken her to Lanka, now Sri Lanka, before he was defeated and killed Ram.

Swamy’s mythological analogy to attack the Modi government on rising prices of petrol and diesel did not go down well with Hindutva supporters. One user wrote, “Why is a proud Hindu bringing in religion to make a political point? Yes petrol prices are going up and govt is not doing enough for it, contrary to what they promised us in elections, but what has that to do with Ram Sita?” Another commented, “India has world best Public Transportation. Railways, Suburbans, Metros, Mono-Rail, State Buses, City Buses, BRTS. LPG is highly subsidised. Choice is yours do you want Cheap Transportation Fuels for Personal Vehicles or Cheap Public Transportation? You can’t have both ways.”

Swamy’s tirade against the Modi government came hours after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an additional agriculture infrastructure and development cess of Rs. 2.5 per litre on petrol and Rs. 4 per litre on diesel during her Budget speech in parliament.

Rising fuel prices under the Modi government have become a thorny issue for the masses. The price of one-litre petrol in Mumbai has touched Rs. 93, while one-litre diesel in Mumbai stood at Rs. 83. The BJP used to take to hit streets against the rise in fuel prices during the UPA government headed by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh even when the price of crude oil in the international market was an all-time high. The crude oil price has been at an all-time low during the Modi six years of the Modi government.

Modi himself had tweeted in 2012, Massive hike in #petrol prices is a prime example of the failure of Congress-led UPA. This will put a burden of hundreds of crores on Guj.”