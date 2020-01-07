Periyar University Results 2019: Periyar University declares November UG/PG exam results @ periyaruniversity.ac.in

Periyar University Results 2019: The Periyar University has declared the November UG/PG exam results on its official website periyaruniversity.ac.in. The results were uploaded on the official website on 6 January.

Follow these steps to access your results

Visit official website periyaruniversity.ac.in

Find and Click on Results tab that says ‘Results of November 2019 UG / PG Examinations’

You will be taken to a new page

Fill in and submit the required details

Your Result will be displayed on the screen

Download your results and take the printout for future references

About Periyar University

The Government of Tamil Nadu established the Periyar University at Salem on 17th September 1997 as per the provisions of the Periyar University Act, 1997. The University covers the area comprising four districts namely Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri. The University got the 12(B) and 2f status from the University Grants Commission, New Delhi and respectively reaccredited by the NAAC with “A” grade in 2015. The University bagged 68th rank among Indian Universities by MHRD NIRF 2019.

The University is named after the Great Social Reformer E.V. Ramasamy, affectionally called “Thanthai Periyar”. The University aims at developing knowledge in various fields to realize the maxim inscribed in the logo “Arival Vilayum Ulagu” (Wisdom Maketh the World). “Holistic development of the students” is the primary objective of the esteemed Periyar University.

Periyar University imparts higher education through three modes, viz., through its Departments of Study and Research, the affiliated Colleges and Periyar Institute of Distance Education (PRIDE). The University has 28 departments and 101 affiliated colleges.

The Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) was introduced for various programmes offered by the University from 2008-09 onwards. From 2009-10 onwards the University has been offering certificate courses also in order to cater the current needs of the public. Periyar University provides the Student Support Services of Library, National Service Scheme, Youth Red Cross, Women’s Welfare Centre and avenues for sports and games.

Periyar University has a PG Extension Centre at Dharmapuri with 8 Departments.

Periyar University has taken the significant step of promoting inter disciplinary study and research. The departments have been clustered into schools in order to identify and work on productive intersections between disciplines.

At present, four departments have SAP, sanctioned by the UGC and 7 departments have FIST programme sanctioned by DST. The departments, Textiles and Apparel Design, and Food Science and Nutrition have been granted Rs. 1.5 crores by UGC to run the B.Voc Programme in the respective disciplines.

The schools, departments, institutes, chairs, centers and cells contribute their best through various academic, research and extension activities. The University is playing a paramount role in bringing multi-faceted development for the country. It is consistently organizing innumerable academic activities to bring academicians and industrialists under one umbrella to discuss, deliberate and carve out time-demanding solutions to social problems.

The University has tie-ups with a number of academic, research institutes and Universities across the world to stay up to date on quality benchmarks. Important days at the International and National levels are observed by the University to promote awareness on key issues that impact human life and mother earth.

Vision Periyar University aims towards excellence in education, research, promoting invention, innovation and preserving cultural identity for future generation.

Mission Provide a vibrant learning environment, fostering innovation and creativity inspired by cutting edge research

Aspire to be a national leader in developing educated contributors, career ready learners and global citizens

Provide well equipped facilities for teaching, research, administration and student life

Have well defined autonomous governance structure

To make a significant, consistent and sustainable contribution towards social, cultural and economic life in Tamil Nadu, India.

Values

Motivation of students to be responsible citizens making them aware of their societal role

Inculcate scientific temper, honesty, integrity, transparency, empathy and ethical values amidst students

Impart a desire for lifelong learning to foster patriotic sensibility, accountability and holistic well being

Provide conducive and cosmopolitan environment for innovation and free thinking.

Imbibe value based education leading to inclusive growth.

Goals