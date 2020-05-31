Parts of Taj Mahal damaged in thunderstorm as marble structure falls off

India’s majestic monument Taj Mahal suffered partial damage on Sunday as the unusual thunderstorm swept across Uttar Pradesh. The Sunday’s thunderstorm, which caused unexpected torrential rain, damaged the main gate of the historic structure and a marble railing.

Situated in Agra, Taj Mahal is considered to be one of the seven wonders of the world and has been a huge tourist attraction for decades. The monument has been shut for more than three months due to the nationwide lockdown to fight the spread of coronavirus.

Photos of workers assessing the damage have flooded social media platforms. However, there are no reports of any damage being caused to the main Taj Mahal building.

Superintending Archaeologist of the Archaeological Survey of India, Vasant Kumar Swarnkar, told news agency AFP, “One sandstone railing which was a part of the original structure has been damaged.”

Two boundary wall of Taj Mahal damaged due to the storm. The iron pipe in the maintenance was left in the same way after the work was over. Due to the storm, the iron pipe fell on the marble railing.@tawairkh @Mughal_imperial @Royal_Mughals @GuzashtaLakhnau @IndiaArtHistory pic.twitter.com/i4u8bi5uW0 — Nasir Ibrahim (@nasirux) May 31, 2020

Sunday’s thunderstorm and lightning have caused large-scale damage in Mainpuri, Agra, Lakhimpur Khiri and Muzaffarnagar districts with reports of several people losing their lives. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to provide Rs 4 lakh to the next kin of every deceased.

The weather department has said that rains and thunderstorm will continue to occue in the next few days until 2 June.