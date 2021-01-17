Indian skipper Virat Kohli has showered praises on Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur for their great fightback with the bat as they added 123 runs for the seventh wicket. Sundar made 62 in 144 balls, while Thakur emerged as the top-scorer for his side with 67 runs.



Kohli tweeted, “Outstanding application and belief by @Sundarwashi5 and @imShard. This is what test cricket is all about. Washy top composure on debut and tula parat maanla re Thakur!.”

Experts were also awestruck by the shot selection by both Sundar and Thakur. Former India batsman Sunil Gavaskar called their batting display ‘very inspiring’ adding that the two players were quite aware that they may not get the opportunity to represent India in a Test match for a long time.

India were bowled out for 336, trailing Australia by 33 runs in the first innings. Australia were 21-0 at the end of the third day’s play. Former India batsman VVS Laxman tweeted, “Congrats @Sundarwashi5 & @imShard on ur maiden Test 50’s. Loved the fight, technique and will power you both exhibited. Also a good example for young bowlers to work on their batting as you never know when your contribution with the bat will help the team.”

Australia now have a lead of 54 runs in the second innings with two days of play left in the match. The series is tied at 1-1-.