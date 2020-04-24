Osmania University Degree Results 2020: Osmania University declares OU Results 2020 for UG programmes i.e. BA / BSc / BBA and BCom @ osmania.ac.in

Osmania University Degree Results 2020: The Osmania University has declared the OU Degree Revaluation Results 2020 for UG programmes such as BA / BSc / BBA and BCom courses on its official website osmania.ac.in.

Follow these steps to access your results

Visit the official website osmania.ac.in

Go to Examination Results section on the home page

Click on Link for BA / BCom / BSc / BBA (CBCS) (RV) I,III,V semesters Nov/Dec 2019 Results

Submit your hall ticket roll number and other details

Your results will appear on the screen

Take the printout and save the page for future references

About Osmania University

Osmania University is named after its founder, Nawab Osman Ali Khan, the seventh Nizam of Hyderabad who rather through a farman or Royal Charter, brought the University into existence in 1918. It is the seventh oldest in the Country and third oldest in South India. Though the need for the University for the Hyderabad State was felt, both by the intelligentia and the people for a long time, the initiative came from a civil servant, Sir Akbar Hydari, who was then the Home Secretary to the State Government. Sir Hydari, in a memorandum to the Education Minister in Early 1917, emphasized the need to establish a University of Hyderabad with ‘Urdu’ as the medium of instruction “as it is the language of the widest currency in India, official language of the State, and it is a language which is understood by a vast majority of the population of the State.” He believed that higher education must have its foundations deep in national consciousness.