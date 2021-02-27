“On 2nd May, hold me to my last tweet”: Prashant Kishor says “Bengal Only Wants its Own Daughter” in reference to Mamata Banerjee

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor has reiterated his earlier resolve that voters in West Bengal would re-elect their ‘own daughter’ Mamata Banerjee when votes are counted on 2 May after the eight-phase assembly elections.



Kishore, who’s managing the campaigning for the Trinamool Congress, said that he should be held to account for his ‘last tweet’ predicting Banerjee’s victory on 2 May. He wrote, “One of the key battles FOR DEMOCRACY in India will be fought in West Bengal, and the people of Bengal are ready with their MESSAGE and determined to show the RIGHT CARD – #BanglaNijerMeyekeiChay.

(Bengal Only Wants its Own Daughter). PS: On 2nd May, hold me to my last tweet.”

Bengal goes to polls in eight phases with the first phase of voting scheduled to be held on 27 March. Banerjee has already questioned the integrity of the national poll body for alleging receiving orders from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. While Bengal will go to polls in eight stages, Assam will have three-page polls. In contrast, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will go to polls in a single phase.

Banerjee has been governing Bengal for the last two terms and seeking re-election for the third term in a row. The BJP has made a desperate bid to oust her government by engineering a largescale defection from the Trinamool Congress.