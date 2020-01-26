Omar Abdullah’s photo from detention leaves Twitterati shocked, India’s ‘inhuman’ policy on Kashmir under scrutiny

By
JKR Staff
-
0

Twitterati have been left in a state of shock after a rare photo of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah from his detention centre made way to social media. While West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she could not recognise Omar, others said that the photo told the story of India’s ‘inhuman’ policy on Kashmir.

Omar Abdullah

Banerjee tweeted, “I could not recognize Omar in this picture. Am feeling sad. Unfortunate that this is happening in our democratic country. When will this end ?”

Omar was arrested and sent to an unknown location after the Indian government abrogated Article 370 on Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two union territories. He was recently shifted out of his detention centre to be moved to a new location so that the Indian government could use his residence, Hari Niwas, for the accommodation of those travelling to the valley as part of the ministerial delegation from the Centre earlier this month.

Here’s how Omar’sphoto in long beard has shocked Twitterati;

Omar was arrested along with his father Farooq Abdullah and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti by the government. They’ve been kept under detention for more than six months.

