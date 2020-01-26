Omar Abdullah’s photo from detention leaves Twitterati shocked, India’s ‘inhuman’ policy on Kashmir under scrutiny

Twitterati have been left in a state of shock after a rare photo of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah from his detention centre made way to social media. While West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she could not recognise Omar, others said that the photo told the story of India’s ‘inhuman’ policy on Kashmir.

Banerjee tweeted, “I could not recognize Omar in this picture. Am feeling sad. Unfortunate that this is happening in our democratic country. When will this end ?”

I could not recognize Omar in this picture. Am feeling sad. Unfortunate that this is happening in our democratic country. When will this end ? pic.twitter.com/lbO0PxnhWn — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 25, 2020

Omar was arrested and sent to an unknown location after the Indian government abrogated Article 370 on Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two union territories. He was recently shifted out of his detention centre to be moved to a new location so that the Indian government could use his residence, Hari Niwas, for the accommodation of those travelling to the valley as part of the ministerial delegation from the Centre earlier this month.

Here’s how Omar’sphoto in long beard has shocked Twitterati;

Although I have huge political differences with the National Conference and Omar Abdullah, I cannot but condemn his continuous detention. This is a former Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir who is detained for the last six months without charge. pic.twitter.com/xfYFcy4M9D — Junaid Qureshi (@JQ_plaintalk) January 25, 2020

Omar Abdullah hasn’t written letters to Amit Shah claiming to be “his obedient servant”. That historical honor still lies only with Savarkar. — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) January 25, 2020

This picture of #OmarAbdullah is testament to our inhuman policy for #kashmir. It’s testament to our losing all moral standing in world .Photo of Omar Abdullah with greyish-white long beard creates buzz on social media | India News,The Indian Express https://t.co/mgrRlGGgW0 — Saba Naqvi (@_sabanaqvi) January 25, 2020

Omar Abdullah is a former CM & Union Minister. Under detention for now 6months there is NOTHING that he said that can be termed anti national & neither did he instigate the citizens of Kashmir & India. This here is one of the reason we have fallen 10 spots on the democracy index. pic.twitter.com/AbdNPH0lyB — Tehseen Poonawalla Official (@tehseenp) January 25, 2020

To those treating @OmarAbdullah’s illegal & prolonged detention with nonchalance, would serve you well to remember he’s been in solitary confinement away from family & loved ones since 6 months. Physical appearances & tweeting are the least of his concerns — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) January 25, 2020

Omar was arrested along with his father Farooq Abdullah and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti by the government. They’ve been kept under detention for more than six months.