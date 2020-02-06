NVS PGT Results: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti declares results for PG teachers exam 2019 @ navodaya.gov.in

NVS PGT Results: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has declared the results for PG teachers exam 2019 on its official website navodaya.gov.in. A notification by the NVS said, “An advertisement to fill up the vacancies of PGTs (Biology, Chemistry, Commerce, Economics, English, Geography, Hindi, History, Mathematics, Physics, Computer Science) on direct recruitment basis was published in Employment News dated 6th – 12th July, 2019. Online Computer Based Test (CBT)was held on 17.09.2019 and 19.09.2019. Online objections were invited w.e.f. 24.09.2019 to 28.09.2019 for all subjects except Mathematics vide Notice dated 24.09.2019. Online objections for PGT Mathematics were invited w.e.f. 07.10.2019 to 11.10.2019 vide notice dated 07.10.2019. The Roll Number wise result of all candidates appeared in CBT for the post of PGTs are appended with this notice for information of all concerned.”

Follow these steps to check the results

Visit the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in

Find and click the ‘Recruitment’ tab on the home page

Click Results from the drop-down menu

Click the link stating ‘Roll Number wise Result of CBT for the Post of PGTs w.r.t. Advertisement Published in Employment News Dated: 6 – 12 July, 2019’

A PDF file containing all the results will appear

Save and take the printout of the page for future reference

About Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti

The National Policy on Education-1986 envisaged setting up of residential schools, to be called Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas that would bring out the best of rural talent.

It was felt that children with special talent or aptitude should be provided opportunities to progress at a faster pace by making good quality education available to them irrespective of their capacity to pay for it. Such education would enable students from rural areas to compete with their urban counterparts on an equal footing.

Objectives of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti