Number of people killed in north-east Delhi genocide reaches 53

The number of people killed in the recent anti-Muslim carnage in north-east Delhi has risen to 53. The genocide of north-east Delhi had started soon after BJP leader Kapil Mishra had threatened to take the law into his own hands if the Delhi Police did not remove anti-CAA protesters from the city’s streets. His threats were made in the presence of a police officer.

A Delhi High Court judge, Justice S Muralidhar, had come down heavily on the role of the Delhi Police for failing to register an FIR against Mishra and other BJP leaders. Justice Muralidhar was transferred the same day to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Among those killed are also a Delhi Police head constable and a junior staff member of the Intelligence Bureau.

Earlier on Thursday, suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain surrendered before a city court prompting the Delhi Police to formally arrest him. The same police have shown no urgency in taking action against BJP leaders for making open threats to cause violence against Muslims by calling them traitors.

IB staffer Ankit Sharma’s body was discovered from a drain at the peak of the Delhi carnage. His family had named Hussain as an accused in their FIR.

