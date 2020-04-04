NTRUHS UG Results 2020: Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences declares NTRUHS UG Results 2020 @ ntruhs.ap.nic.in

NTRUHS UG Results 2020: Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences has declared the NTRUHS UG Results 2020 on its official website ntruhs.ap.nic.in. The link activated by the university on its website have results for the Final MBBS PART-I, Third BDS, Final BDS and final MBBS Part 2.

Follow these steps to access your results

Visit the official website of NTRUHS ntruhs.ap.nic.in

Click on the Results section

Click on each link against each course

Take the printout and save the result for future references

About NTRUHS

Vision

“To bring health related disciplines under an umbrella to impart quality in education, research and training for technically competent, globally competitive and social relevant professionals with ethical value systems.”

Mission “To create passion for compassion in education and training to a diverse body of students in a dynamic and collabrative environment.” Function The University is offering various UG, PG, Super Speciality, Ph.D & PDF Courses in Modern Medicine, Dental Surgery, Ayurveda, Unani, Homeopathy, Naturopathy, Nursing, Physiotherapy and Para Medical Graduate Courses in its affiliated colleges. The total number of colleges affiliated to the University have gone up from 27 at the time of inception to 271 as on date.

