NTA UGC NET Results December 2019: University Grants Commission declares NTA UGC NET Results December 2019 @ ugcnet.nta.nic.in

NTA UGC NET Results December 2019: The University Grants Commission has declared the National Eligibility Test (NET) Results for the exams held on 3 December 2019 on its official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The exams are conducted National Testing Agency, also known as NTA. Candidates, who scored 40% (35% for reserved category), will pass the exam even though only the top 6% in the merit list will be considered for jobs.

A report by India Today said that a total of 10 lakh candidates had appeared for the UGC NET exam for over 81 subjects. The exam was conducted at 700 centres in 219 cities. It was a computer-based test (CBT).

Follow these steps to access your results

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on link for ‘Final Answer Key: UGC NET December 2019’ under ‘current events’ section

A pop-up window will open containing the results in PDF format

Save and take the prinout of the results for future references

About UGC NET

On behalf of University Grants Commission (UGC), the National Eligibility Test (NET) is conducted for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for the Eligibility for Assistant Professor only or Junior Research Fellowship & Assistant Professor Both, in Indian Universities and Colleges.

Till June 2018, the CBSE conducted the NET in 84 subjects at 91 selected Cities of spread across the country. Since Dec 2018 onwards, the UGC- NET is being conducted by the NTA.

The award of JRF and or Eligibility for Assistant Professor depends on the aggregrate performance of the candidate in Paper-I and paper-II of UGC-NET. The candidates qualifying only for Assistant Professor are not to be considered for the award of JRF. Candidates who qualify the test for eligibility for Assistant Professor are governed by the rules and regulations for recruitment of Assistant Professor of the concerned universities/colleges/state governments, as the case may be. UGC-NET is conducted twice a year. In December 2019, the examination is scheduled between 02 December and 06 December 2019.