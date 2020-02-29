Now mob chant ‘shoot the traitors’ slogans at Delhi’s busiest metro station after city police show leniency towards BJP leaders’ hate speech

A video of a mob chanting Goli Maaron Saalon Ko, Desh Ke Gaddaron Ko at Delhi’s Rajiv Chowk Metro Station has gone viral. Left red-faced, the Delhi Police have now issued a statement that they had ‘detained’ six people in connection with the provocative chants, first uttered by BJP leaders Kapil Mishra and Anurag Thakur.

According to reports, the incident of provocative chanting took place on Saturday morning. News agency ANI quoted DCM Metro as saying, “Today around 1230 pm, six boys were found shouting slogans “Desh ke ghaddaron ko goli maaro saalon ko” at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station. We have detained them at Rajiv Chowk Metro Police Station and interrogation is being carried out.”

Earlier, the Delhi Police were seen defending the hatemonger BJP leaders in the Delhi High Court when Justice S Muralidhar had grilled the cops on their failure to file an FIR against guilty BJP leaders. The Indian government to whom the Delhi Police report to, had transferred the judge the same day to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The latest incident of hate speech comes after the anti-Muslim genocide left at least 42 dead in India’s national capital. The violence against Muslims was triggered by a provocative speech made by BJP’s Kapil Mishra, who threatened to take the law into his own hands if the Delhi Police did not remove anti-CAA protesters from Delhi’s roads. He made the speech in the presence of a senior police officer.

The Delhi Police has not taken any action against him or other BJP leaders.