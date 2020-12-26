In a setback for BJP, Human Beniwal-led Rashtriya Loktantrik Party on Saturday announced its split from the NDA over its support for farmers, who are protesting against the three Farm Laws. Beniwal, who’s been voicing his opposition to the Farm Laws, bluntly told the BJP that he was not ‘stuck with Fevicol with the NDA.’

According to news agency PTI, the Nagaur MP told a rally at Shahjahanpur in Alwar district that he had formally separated from the NDA. This was after Beniwal embarked on a long march to Delhi in support of the farmers.

He took to Twitter to write, “The RLP today decided to part ways with the NDA to show its respect to the country’s farmers. Three Bills related to agriculture are anti-farmers.”

देश के अन्नदाताओं के सम्मान में आज @RLPINDIAorg ने एनडीए से अलग होने का निर्णय लिया,कृषि से जुड़े 3 बिल किसान विरोधी है ! — HANUMAN BENIWAL (@hanumanbeniwal) December 26, 2020

His decision to sever ties with the NDA came just a week after the popular Jat leader from Rajasthan stunned the BJP by resigning from the Indian parliament’s Standing Committee on Industries, Petition Committee and Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry’s Consultative Committee.

Sharing his statement, Beniwal had tweeted, “I submitted my resignation as a member of three parliamentary committees in support of farmers’ agitation and various other public issues to Lok Sabh Speaker Om Birla.”

Last month, the RLP leader had sent an ultimatum to Home Minister Amit Shah, threatening to quit the NDA over the ongoing protests by farmers across the country against the controversial Farm Laws. He had asked Shah to immediately withdraw the Farm Laws failing which he will be forced to walk out of the NDA.

Beniwal had said, “Shri Amit Shah ji! Three Bills recently brought in relation to agriculture must immediately be withdrawn in light of the sentiments of the movement launched by farmers in the country. Also, implement all recommendations made by the Swaminathan Commission and provide an appropriate place to farmers for talks in Delhi according to their desire.”

Earlier, Punjab’s Akali Dal had walked out of the NDA over its opposition to the Farm Laws.