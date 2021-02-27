“Not being allowed to show truth, I kick my job”: ABP News reporter Rakshit Singh hailed for courage after he quits from TV channel at farmers’ protest site in protest

In a sensational development, a reporter working for ABP News has quit his job alleging that he was not being allowed to show the facts on the farmers’ protest. Rakshit Singh made the announcement of his resignation at a farmers’ protest site. The video of Raskhit Singh announcing his resignation has gone viral, earning him plenty of plaudits from Twitterati.



Rakshit tweeted saying that he was under pressure to complete his shoot even before the kisan panchayat called by RLD leader Jayan Chaudhary could conclude in a bid to declare it a flop event.

In one of the videos, Rakshit is seen saying, “My parents gave me education with the money earned through their sweat and blood. I chose this profession. Why did I choose this profession? Because I wanted to show the truth. But I am not being allowed to show the truth.”

He then threw his office file to announce, “Laat Maarta hoon aisi naukri ko ( I kick this job).”

The journalist said that he was earning in excess of Rs. 12 lakh in annual salary, adding that he was aware that he may not find another job because of his stand on the farmers’ protest. Hailing from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, he said that he had worked in several newspapers including Patrika and Bhaskar. “No one can point fingers at me. I have only worked as a honest journalist in the last 15 years. I can’t even open a shop (due to paucity of funds).”

Rakshit said that he wouldn’t hesitate to beg for money if he failed to find another job.

Meanwhile. netizens have begun hailing him as a hero.

Sr Journalist of @ABPNews Rakshit Singh went to Kisan Mahapanchayat in Meerut today and resigned from his job in support of farmers. He says the channels aren’t allowing to show the truth and therefore “laat maarta hu aisi naukri ko” … Bravo! I salute his courage! (1/3) pic.twitter.com/HLtc6isVU5 — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) February 27, 2021

ABP News has not reacted to this extraordinary development. But Ashish Singh from ABP News tweeted, “I see many Pol frnds tweeting on what #Rakshit did.Guys in last 2 decades I have never seen My Space On Air being influenced by just nyone. No One dared in #ABP.Upto individuals how they behave.Thr r better ways than to demean an Organization which was ur bread/butter for yrs.”