“Not because of father”: Tamil Nadu Congress office-bearer attacks Karti Chidambaram for tweet on new appointments

An ugly war within the Tamil Nadu unit of the Congress has left the party embarrassed after a newly-appointed party office-bearer attacked Karti P Chidambaram, who’s the son of former Home Minister P Chidambaram. This was after Chidambaram junior, the MP from Sivaganga constituency, questioned large-scale appointments of vice-presidents and general secretaries for the Tamil Nadu unit of the party.

Reacting to the fresh appointments, Karti had tweeted, “These jumbo committees serve no purpose. None will have any authority which means no accountability.” He tagged Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and AICC General Secretaries for organisation and Tamil Nadu, KC Venugopal and Dinesh Gundu Rao respectively.

Reacting to his tweet, K Mahendran, a newly appointed general secretary, took a dig at Karti, taking a dig at his preveleges of being a dynast. He wrote, “Many hard working youth congress,NSUI, Mahila congress, SC Dept functionaries made it into the @INCTamilNadu Committees not because of their Father. My hardwork from Nsui IYC first time made to state team Thumbs upHope “ some became MP because of Father can’t understand.”

Many hard working youth congress,NSUI, Mahila congress, SC Dept functionaries made it into the @INCTamilNadu Committees not because of their Father. My hardwork from Nsui IYC first time made to state team 👍Hope “ some became MP because of Father can’t understand.@KS_Alagiri https://t.co/THFF9hU37l — Mahendran.. விவசாயி.. விசுவாசி (@iycmahe) January 2, 2021

The Congress on Saturday announced 33 vice presidents and 57 general secretaries for the Tamil Nadu unit of the party. Mahendran was one of the general secretaries appointed for the party ahead of crucial assembly elections. The party also announced the names of 103 secretaries and 56 executive committee members. The party had also announced the formation of an election committee and election propaganda committee.

Tamil Nadu is scheduled to go for crucial assembly elections in May this year. The Congress is likely to partner with its traditional ally, the DMK, to contest the state polls.