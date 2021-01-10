“No place for this rubbish”: Outrage from cricket fraternity after Mohammed Siraj once again complains of racial abuse at SCG

The cricket fraternity has reacted with disgust after India’s fast bowler Mohammed Siraj once again complained of racial abuse on the fourth day of the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Siraj and his teammate Jasprit Bumrah had earlier made similar allegations against a section of the crowd at the SCG.

Siraj approached the umpire during the 87th over on the fourth day of the match, prompting the match officials to intervene. After Siraj and Ajinkya Rahane spoke to on-field Paul Reiffel and Paul Wilson, the game was suspended for 10 minutes. Match officials soon made their way to the Brewongle Stand at the Randwick End and had a group of spectators evicted out of the stadium.

Meanwhile, the development has evoked angry reactions from both current and former Indian cricketers. Mohammed Shami, who’s current out of the squad due to injury, wrote on Twitter, “Disappointing to see that my teammates were subjected to racial abuse repeatedly in Sydney. There is no place for racism in today’s world and it is not acceptable. I hope that strict action is taken against those who misbehaved. #TeamIndia.”

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman tweeted, “Very unfortunate to see what’s happening at SCG. There is no place for this rubbish. Never understood the need to yell abuse at players on a sporting field.. If you’re not here to watch the game and can’t be respectful, then pls don’t come and spoil the atmosphere. #AUSvIND.”

Former India bowler Irfan Pathan wrote on Twitter, ‘If you are not respecting players on field then don’t come to the stadium… #Ausvsindia.

Ex-India opener Virender Sehwag tweeted, ‘Tum karo toh Sarcasm , aur koi Kare toh Racism . Very unfortunate with what some of the Australian crowd has been doing at the SCG and spoiling the vibes of a good test series.”

Former India bowler Harbhajan Singh, who was involved in the infamous ‘Monketgate’ controversy on an Australian tour, said that he often faced racial abuses whenever he played Down Under. “I personally have heard many things on the field while playing in Australia about Me My religion My colour and much more..This isn’t the first time the crowd is doing this nonsense..How do u stop them ?? #AUSvIND.”

This comes a day after a crowd member at the Randwick End allegedly abused Mohammed Siraj when he was fielding at fine leg on Saturday. Siraj is only playing his second Test match for India. He lost his father when he was in Australia and was not able to see him for the last time due to his commitment to the national team.