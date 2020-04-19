No COVID-19 relaxation in lockdown in Delhi from tomorrow: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said his government had decided not to remove any restrictions on the current lockdown from 20 April, adding that he will review the situation only after a week.

He said that even the central government had decided to not relax the existing restrictions in areas declared as hotspots. ‘Since Delhi’s all 11 districts have been declared hotspots. Therefore, no relaxation can be given in these containment zones,” Kejriwal said.

The Delhi chief minister said that 186 people had tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday and all of them were asymptomatic, meaning that they had no visible symptoms of COVID-19 because of their strong immune symptoms.

Kejriwal said that Tablighi Jamaat Markaz incident as one of the reasons for the spread of the virus, pointing out that Delhi accounted for 12 percent of the cases detected across the country even though its population share in India was just 2 percent.

Delhi has registered 1,893 actives cases of coronavirus with 42 fatalities. Kejriwal said that the coronavirus situation in Delhi was worrying but it was not out of control.