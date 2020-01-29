Nirtish Kumar expels Prashant Kishor from party after row over Amit Shah’s recommendation, gets ‘thank you’ response

Bihar’s ruling party, Janata Dal-United (JD-U), has expelled Prashant Kishor and Pavan Varma from the party for indulging in ‘anti-party activities.’ Both have been critical of their party leadership after the JD-U supported the discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Bill to be passed in the parliament.

Reacting to his expulsion, Varma tweeted, “Thank you Nitish Kumar ji for freeing me from my increasingly untenable position of defending you and your policies. I wish you well in your ambition of being CM of Bihar at any cost.”

Thank you Nitish Kumar ji for freeing me from my increasingly untenable position of defending you and your policies. I wish you well in your ambition of being CM of Bihar at any cost. — Pavan K. Varma (@PavanK_Varma) January 29, 2020

Kishor too tweeted thanking Chief Minister and JD-U chief Nitish Kumar for his decision. He wrote, “Thank you @NitishKumar . My best wishes to you to retain the chair of Chief Minister of Bihar. God bless you.🙏🏼”

Thank you @NitishKumar. My best wishes to you to retain the chair of Chief Minister of Bihar. God bless you.🙏🏼 — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) January 29, 2020

Earlier Prashant Kishor, who managed Kumar’s election campaign in 2015, had reacted angrily to Bihar chief minister’s allegation that the former was inducted into the party at the recommendation of Amit Shah. Kishor had written, “.@NitishKumar what a fall for you to lie about how and why you made me join JDU!! Poor attempt on your part to try and make my colour same as yours! And if you are telling the truth who would believe that you still have courage not to listen to someone recommended by @AmitShah.”

?