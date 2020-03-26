Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces Rs 1.7 lakh crore coronavirus package; 11 big announcements that may impact you

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a financial package of Rs 1.7 lakh crore to help people deal with the stress due to coronavirus pandemic. Addressing the media, Sitharaman said that her government was ready for the poor, who were in desperate need of help, adding that ‘no one will go hungry.’

The fund has been allocated under what Sitharaman said was Prime Minister Gareeb Kalyan scheme. Sitharaman said that her government may make more announcements responding to new ground realities in the future. “I will gradually address if there’s more to attend to,” Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Here are the highlights of her announcement: