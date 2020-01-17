Nirabhaya’s mother lashes out at Arvind Kejriwal for delay on hanging of daughter’s rapists, accuses him of lying

Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi has lashed out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the delay on the hanging of her daughter’s rapists. Reacting to Kejriwal’s claims that his government did not cause any delay in the rapists’ hanging, Asha Devi said that Kejriwal was stating the truth.

She was quoted as saying, “This is not true that he (Kejriwal) he acted in time. It’s been seven years since that incident (gang-rape of her daughter) and 2.5 years since the Supreme Court delivered the death sentence and 18 months since the review petition was dismissed. I had to do what the jail and the government should have done.”

निर्भया मामले पर केजरीवाल के बयान पर निर्भया की मां: ये बिल्कुल गलत है कि उन्होंने समय पर काम किया, 7 साल हो गए घटना हुए, 2.5 साल हो गए सुप्रीम कोर्ट से फैसला आए, 18 महीने हो गए रिव्यू पेटिशन खारिज हुए, जो काम जेल को, सरकार को करना चाहिए था वो हमने किया। https://t.co/2wL0Nw4irI pic.twitter.com/iVIwNZJ0o9 — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) January 17, 2020

This was after Kejriwal denied allegations his government in Delhi was responsible for the delay in the hanging of Nirbhaya rapists.

Earlier this week, the Kejriwal government had told the Delhi High Court that the Nirbhaya case convicts could not be hanged on 22 January.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal also accused the BJP of politicizing the issue adding that the Nirbhaya family members were being ‘misguided.’

The Supreme Court had earlier this month upheld the death sentence given to four convicts namely Akshay Kumar Singh, Mukesh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma, in the horrific 16 December 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case.

One of the convicts had filed a mercy plea but the President of India is reported to have rejected his plea paving the way for his execution along with the other three. A court in Delhi has now fixed 1 February for their hanging at 6 pm. Sessions Judge Satish Arora issued a fresh death warrant for the execution of all the four convicts.