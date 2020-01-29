New Zealand vs India T20 International: India win thrilling encounter, lead series 3-0

India on Wednesday defeated New Zealand in the third T20 International match in a thrilling encounter. India now lead the five-match series 3-0.

Batting first, India made 179-5 in their quota of 20 overs. Rohit Sharma was the highest scorer for his side with 65 runs. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul also chipped in with 38 and 27 respectively.

Hamish Bennett was the most successful bowler for New Zealand as he took three wickets.

New Zealand’s response was electric with Martin Guptill making a quickfire 31 in 21 balls. Kane Williamson, who came to bat at number three was menacing as he began to hit Indian bowlers all around the park. He was out for 95 off Mohammad Shami’s bowling, missing his century by five runs.

The score was tied at 179 at the end of 20 overs after Mohammad Shami bowled Ros Taylor out, prompting the match to go into the Super Over. New Zealand started their batting with Guptill and Williamson leading the charge. They made 17 without losing any wicket off Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling.

In response, India made 20 in their quota of one over with Rohit Sharma hitting two consecutive sixes to achieve the target. Rohit Sharma was named Man Of The Match.

Reacting to his side’s win, Kohli said, “I thought we were gone at one stage. I told our coach that they deserved to win. On the last ball, we had a discussion and we came to a conclusion that we had to hit the stumps. Rohit was superb for us. When Shami bowled those two dot balls, I thought we can go to super over. In the super over, Kane came out and smashed Bumrah who is one of the best death over bowlers in world cricket. There are a couple of guys who are sitting out like Sundar and Saini, they deserve to get a game.”

New Zealand have yet to win a single Super Over since losing the World Cup to England last year.