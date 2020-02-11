New Zealand defeat India by 5 wickets in third ODI, completes series whitewash

New Zealand on Tuesday completed the series whitewash against India by defeating the visitors in the third One Day International by five wickets.

Batting first, India had scored 296 for 7 in 50 overs. The highlight of India’s innings was a fine century by KL Rahul, who played a knock of 112. Also supporting him was Shreyas Iyer, who made 62. Prithvi Shaw and Manish Pandey made 40 and 42 respectively.

New Zealand achieved the target by losing just five wickets and 2.5 overs to spare. Henry Nicholls was the highest scorer for his side with 80 runs. Martin Guptil scored 66 as he and Nicholls added 106 runs for the first wicket. Another highlight of the New Zealand innings was a swashbuckling knock by Colin de Grandhomme, who remained unbeaten at 58 in 28 balls.

Yuzvendra Chahal was the most successful Indian bowler as he took three wickets for 47 runs.

India had lost to the hosts in the first two ODIs of the series as well.