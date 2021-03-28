New twist as Amit Shah refuses to comment on secret meeting with Sharad Pawar in Ahmedabad

Home Minister Amit Shah’s refusal to comment on his reported secret meeting with NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Ahmedabad has triggered new speculations. During his media interaction, Shah chose not to deny the media reports about his secret meeting with Pawar along with the latter’s colleague, Praful Patel.

“Not everything can be made public,” Home Minister Amit Shah reportedly said on the reports of his meeting with NCP leader Sharad Pawar in Ahmedabad. This was after a representative from Times Now asked him about his reported meeting with Sharad Pawar.

According to some Gujarati news outlets, Pawar and Patel had met Shah at a farmhouse in Ahmedabad. Media reports had also claimed that Praful Patel also met a big industrialist, close to the BJP in Gujarat on 26 March. NCP leader Nawab Malik had earlier denied reports of his party leaders’ meeting with Shah.

The development came amidst the BJP demanding the resignation of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in the case pertaining to the discovery of the explosive-laden SUV from outside the residence of Mukesh Ambani. Deshmukh is a senior NCP leader.