NDA and Naval Academy Examination(II) Results 2019: Union Public Service Commission declares NDA and Naval Academy Examination(II) Results 2019 @ upsc.gov.in

NDA and Naval Academy Examination(II) Results 2019: The Union Public Service Commission has the NDA and Naval Academy Examination(II) Results 2019 on its official website upsc.gov.in.

The following is the list, in order of merit of 662 candidates, who have qualified on the basis of the results of the Written Examination held by the Union Public Service Commission on 17 November 2019 and the subsequent Interviews held by the Services Selection Board, of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy for the 144th Course and Naval Academy for the 106th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC). For detailed information regarding the date of commencement of the above courses, please visit the websites of Ministry of Defence i.e., www.joinindianarmy.nic.inwww.joinindiannavy.gov.inand www.careerindianairforce.cdac.in.

The results of Medical Examination have not been taken into account in preparing these lists.

The candidature of all the candidates is provisional, subject to their submitting the requisite certificates in support of date of birth and educational qualifications etc. claimed by them directly to the Additional Directorate General of Recruiting, Adjutant General’s Branch, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army), West Block No.III, Wing–I, R.K Puram, New Delhi -110066 wherever this has not already been done and NOT to UPSC.

In case, there is any change of address, the candidates are advised to promptly intimate directly to the Army Headquarter at the address given above.

he result is also available on the UPSC website at www.upsc.gov.in. However, marks of the candidates will be available on the website after 15 days from the date of declaration of final results.

For any further information, the candidates may contact Facilitation Counter near Gate ‘C’ of the Commission, either in person or on telephone Nos. 011-23385271/011-23381125/011-23098543 between 10:00 hours to 17:00 hours on any working day.

About UPSC

Civil Servants for the East India Company used to be nominated by the Directors

of the Company and thereafter trained at Haileybury College in London and then sent to

India. Following Lord Macaulay’s Report of the Select Committee of British Parliament,

the concept of a merit based modern Civil Service in India was introduced in 1854. The

Report recommended that patronage based system of East India Company should be

replaced by a permanent Civil Service based on a merit based system with entry

through competitive examinations. For this purpose, a Civil Service Commission was

setup in 1854 in London and competitive examinations were started in 1855. Initially,

the examinations for Indian Civil Service were conducted only in London. Maximum age

was 23 years and minimum age was 18 years. The syllabus was designed such that

European Classics had a predominant share of marks. All this made it difficult for Indian

candidates. Nevertheless, in 1864, the first Indian, Shri Satyendranath Tagore brother

of Shri Rabindaranath Tagore succeeded. Three years later 4 other Indians succeeded.

Throughout the next 50 years, Indians petitioned for simultaneous examinations to be

held in India without success because the British Government did not want many

Indians to succeed and enter the ICS. It was only after the First World War and the

Montagu Chelmsford reforms that this was agreed to. From 1922 onwards the Indian

Civil Service Examination began to be held in India also, first in Allahabad and later in

Delhi with the setting up of the Federal Public Service Commission. The Examination in

London continued to be conducted by the Civil Service Commission.

Similarly, prior to independence superior police officers belonged to the Indian (Imperial)

Police appointed by the Secretary of State by competitive examination. The first open

competition for the service was held in England in June, 1893, and 10 top candidates

were appointed as Probationary Assistant Superintendents of Police. Entry into Imperial

Police was thrown open to Indians only after 1920 and the following year examinations

for the service were conducted both in England and India. Indianisation of the police

service continued to be very slow despite pronouncement and recommendations of the

Islington Commission and the Lee Commission. Till 1931, Indians were appointed

against 20% of the total posts of Superintendents of Police. However, because of non

availability of the suitable European candidates, more Indians were appointed to the

Indian Police from the year 1939 onwards.

Regarding Forest Service, British India Government started the Imperial Forest

Department in 1864 and to organize the affairs of the Imperial Forest Department,

Imperial Forest Service was constituted in 1867. From 1867 to 1885, the officers

appointed to Imperial Forest Service were trained in France and Germany. Till 1905,

they were trained at Coopers Hill, London. In 1920, it was decided that further

recruitment to the Imperial Forest Service would be made by direct recruitment in

England and India and by promotion from the provincial service in India. After

independence, the Indian Forest Service was created in 1966 under All India Service

Act 1951.

Regarding Central Civil Services, the Civil Services in British India were classified as

covenanted and uncovenanted services on the basis of the nature of work, pay-scales

and appointing authority. In 1887, the Aitchinson Commission recommended the reorganization of the services on a new pattern and divided the services into three groups-Imperial, Provincial and Subordinate. The recruiting and controlling authority of

Imperial services was the ‘Secretary of State’. Initially, mostly British candidates were

recruited for these services. The appointing and controlling authority for Provincial

services was the respective provincial government, which framed rules for these

services with the approval of the Government of India. With the passing of the Indian

Act 1919, the Imperial Services headed by the Secretary of State for India, were split

into two-All India Services and Central Services. The central services were concerned

with matters under the direct control of the Central Government. Apart from the Central

Secretariat, the more important of these services were the Railway Services, the Indian

Posts and Telegraph Service, and the Imperial Customs Service. To some of these, the

Secretary of State used to make appointments, but in the great majority of cases their

members were appointed and controlled by the Government of India.