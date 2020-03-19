Naveen Jindal-led JSPL takes lead in containing coronavirus spread

The Naveen Jindal-led Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) has decided to do its bit in containing the spread of coronavirus and to ensure that its employees, and their loved ones, are safe, secure, and well-protected. The company has announced several measures including the mandatory screening of every employee for body temperature. The JSPL has also installed thermal scanners in all its facilities across all its centres in the country.

Hand sanitisers have been made available in all offices and facilities of the JSPL to make sure that employees maintain the highest standards of hygiene. Face masks have been made available to all employees. A team of specialist doctors is monitoring and overseeing the preventive arrangements being put in place.

JSPL Chairman Naveen Jindal said that ​’employees have a key role in running the business”, and “their well-being and good health is a top priority for us.’

Jindal also shared a small video containing key facts about the virus that has caused a global pandemic. He wrote, “Follow the precautions, stay healthy and prevent the spread of #COVID19 . #CoronavirusOutbreak.”

Follow the precautions, stay healthy and prevent the spread of #COVID19 . #CoronavirusOutbreak pic.twitter.com/HkrWXEmQW6 — Naveen Jindal (@MPNaveenJindal) March 16, 2020

“As per the instructions and guidelines of the Union Government, the JSPL family is undertaking all possible measures to contain the spread of coronavirus,”​ he added. “In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have formulated a Business Continuity Actions and shared the same with all employees to ensure that the health and well-being of all employees are taken care of and the business operations run smoothly.”​ said VR Sharma, MD, JSPL.

He added, ​”Priority for JSPL Group has been to ensure that all our colleagues and their families are safe and healthy and to that extent, have provided them with all resources needed at this time.”​

JSPL CHRO Rahul Taneja said that to ensure proper and seamless functioning of the company and its facilities, it’s imperative that the employees are fit and healthy. He said, “The company management is attaching utmost importance to the wellbeing of its employees and their families.”

He added that emergency response teams have been constituted at all JSPL centres and plants, who are counselling the employees. “They are also well-equipped to handle all kinds of situations.

In accordance with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the overall situation is being closely monitored, said Taneja, adding that all standard operating procedures were being followed.

Among other preventive measures to contain the corona spread, outsiders entering company facilities and offices are being scanned for body temperatures. Large gatherings have been prohibited at JSPL centres for the time being.

A team of specialist doctors led by Dr Gurusharan Singh is also conducting training and counselling sessions for the employees. They are being told how to ward off the coronavirus and stay safe at the workplace and home.

In a huge development, the Centre’s Narendra Modi government has decided to postpone all CBSE and the National Institute of Open Schooling, also known as NIOS, exams till 31 March due to the coronavirus outbreak.