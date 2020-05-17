The Centre’s Narendra Modi government on Sunday extended the nationwide lockdown by another two weeks till 31 May. The government said that the 7 PM-7 AM curfew will remain in full force.

The ban on air travel, train services and metro trains continues. Malls, cinemas, sports, religious and political gatherings will continue to remain banned. Movement of people are allowed during the day time but people above the age of 60 and children below 10 years of age are advised to stay indoors.

State governments have been allowed to decide on red, orange and green zones. Most of the provisions from the Lockdown 3 will remain in force.

The guidelines by the Ministry of Home Affairs said that buses and other public transport will be allowed to operate both within and across states but this will be subject to the approval of other states.

The government has surprisingly said that the sports complexes and stadia can open, but spectators will not be allowed.

The death toll due to COVID-19 has climbed to 2,872 with the number of total positive cases rising to a whopping 90,927.

The lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 for 21 days with effect from March 25. It was then extended till May 3 and again till May 17.