LIVE UPDATES: National head of RSS-linked ABVP booked for harassing 62-year-old woman in Chennai

Police in Chennai have finally booked the national president of RSS-affiliated student organisation, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), for harassing a 62-year-old widow. Dr Subbiah Shanmugam was accused of urinating and masturbating and throwing surgical masks after testing positive for coronavirus at the doorstep of the widow.

The woman had alleged that the ABVP national president began to harass her after she asked him to pay for the parking slot owned by her in the residential complex. The ABVP president was expected to pay Rs 1,500 every month towards using the parking slot, but has not made any payment since January.

The woman in her complaint said that Shanmugam would call her to inquire if she wanted chicken despite knowing well that she was a vegetarian. He would allegedly throw used surgical masks that he had bought for himself after testing positive for coronavirus. He would allegedly throw garbage and semen after masturbating at her doorstep. This prompted her to install a CCTV camera at her doorstep on 5 July.

Shocking: 62 yr old single woman, living in #Chennai city was harassed by Chennai’s top oncologist & #ABVP national president Dr Subbiah Shanmugam. The Dr was caught on CCTV urinating at the woman’s doorstep over a parking slot dispute#Chennai police has NOT registered FIR yet pic.twitter.com/53gVReOTnD — Shabbir Ahmed (@Ahmedshabbir20) July 25, 2020

Shanmugam was reportedly seen urinating at her doorstep on 10 July at 9.11 PM. The man is a professor and Head of the Department of Surgical Oncology at Kilpauk Medical College and Government Royapettah Hospital.

The widow had accused the Chennai Police of refusing to file an FIR against the ABVP President. However, the cops were forced to act on Saturday as the outrage against Shanmugam’s disgusting act gained momentum on social media.

Here are LIVE UPDATES on other big stories today

17:13 PM 36,145 more patients recover from #COVID19 in India, highest in a day; recovery rate rises to 63.92% and fatality rate drops to 2.31%: Health Ministry

15:19 PM A Governor is the Constitutional Head of a state & should not subvert the very Constitution they are meant to protect. In Rajasthan, it seems like the Head is inclined to encourage forces that are toppling elected Govt which is unbecoming of the Chair: Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge

13:53 PM Mask and two-yard distance are two important weapons to fight coronavirus. Do use these weapons. I salute all corona warriors in the state. You don’t need to fear corona.

13:48 PM Ashok Gehlot submits fresh proposal to start Rajasthan assembly session on July 31, Governor says examining it: NDTV