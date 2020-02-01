Narendra Modi is my prime minister too, Delhi elections India’s internal matter: Arvind Kejriwal to Pak minister

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has told a Pakistani federal minister that Narendra Modi was his prime minister too and the upcoming Delhi assembly polls was the internal matetr of India. His terse reply came after a Pakistani minister tweeted urging Delhi voters to defeat PM Modi.

Kejriwal replied, “Narendra Modi ji is India’s prime minister. My prime minister too. Delhi election is an internal matter of India and we can’t tolerate the intervention of the biggest sponsorer of terrorism. However much Pakistan tries, it can’t attack our unity.”

नरेंद्र मोदी जी भारत के प्रधानमंत्री है। मेरे भी प्रधानमंत्री है। दिल्ली का चुनाव भारत का आंतरिक मसला है और हमें आतंकवाद के सबसे बड़े प्रायोजकों का हस्तक्षेप बर्दाश्त नहीं। पाकिस्तान जितनी कोशिश कर ले, इस देश की एकता पर प्रहार नहीं कर सकता। https://t.co/E2Rl65nWSK — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 31, 2020

Pakistani Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain had tweeted, “People of India must defeat #Modimadness ,Under pressure to lose another State Elections(Delhi on Feb 8th),he resorts to ridiculous claims and threats endangering Region,Mr Modi has lost balance after internal and external reaction to Kashmir,Citizenship laws and failing economy.”

Delhi goes to polls on 8 February with counting scheduled for 11 February. In 2015, Kejriwal’s party had won 67 out of 70 seats.

This year’s assembly polls are taking place in the backdrop of raging protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act with Shaheen Bagh becoming the symbol of resistance globally. BJP stalwart and Home Minister Amit Shah has dared Kejriwal to visit Shaheen Bagh. AAP supremo has not visited the protest site in the Delhi for the fear being labelled as siding with Muslims.