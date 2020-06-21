“Narendra Modi Is actually Surender Modi”: Rahul Gandhi’s fresh jibe at PM after clean chit to China on Galwan Vallley occupation

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has called Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘Surender Modi’ after the latter’s extraordinary clean chit to China on the occupation of the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh.

Rahul took to Twitter to write, “Narendra Modi Is actually Surender Modi.” Close aides of Rahul are of the opinion that the Congress MP deliberately misspelt surrender to prompt BJP supporters to point out the supposed spelling mistake on Twitter. Rahul took a dig at the Indian prime minister while sharing a link to Japanese news portal, which carried an analysis of Indian defence expert Brahma Chellaney highlighting India’s ‘China appeasement policy’ under the current BJP-led government at the Centre.

@RahulGandhi It’s “surrender” not surender. You leave no chance to show how dumb you are. pic.twitter.com/fVLrLVLvay — Krishna Khandelwal (@Krishna63330255) June 21, 2020

Rahul Gandhi tweets again.

1. Spelling of ‘surrender’ is wrong.

2. Opposition leaders should rise above petty politics. At least during this time of crisis.

3. Such tweets help China and weaken India’s position. World will laugh at us. We should stand united. pic.twitter.com/UZNxpEQLjR — Sudhir Chaudhary (@sudhirchaudhary) June 21, 2020

Do you know the difference between ‘Surender’ and “surrender” @RahulGandhi jee, Note:- Over dose of drugs is responsible for silly mistakes 💐💐 Take Care — Ashok Kumar ◆ (@ashokism) June 21, 2020

Chellaney, in his analysis, wrote, “Modi has himself to blame for this state of affairs. With his excessive personalization of policy and stubborn strategic naivete, he has shown himself not as the diplomatically deft strongman he purports to be, but as a kind of Indian Neville Chamberlain. Unless he learns from his mistakes and changes his policy toward China, India’s people — and territorial sovereignty — will pay the price.”

This is not the first time that Rahul has attacked Modi for his extraordinary clean chit to China on the Galwan Valley skirmishes that led to the death of 20 Indian soldiers including one colonel rank army officer. Rahul had earlier said, “PM has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression. If the land was Chinese: 1. Why were our soldiers killed? 2. Where were they killed?”

PM has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression. If the land was Chinese:

1. Why were our soldiers killed?

2. Where were they killed? pic.twitter.com/vZFVqtu3fD — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 20, 2020

The Armed forces veterans in India had exploded in anger after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an extraordinary declaration giving a clean chit to China for their transgressions in Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh. The Indian army has already lost 20 soldiers including one colonel rank officer. Another 10 soldiers including two Majors were taken hostages by the Chinese army before being released on Thursday.