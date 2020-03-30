Narendra Modi ‘appreciates’ Omar Abdullah’s call to avoid gatherings on uncle’s death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday appreciated Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s call to avoid large gatherings at his uncle’s death. In return, Abdullah thanked the PM for his condolence note.

This was after Abdullah took to Twitter to inform about the death of his uncle Dr Mohd Ali Mattoo. He wrote, “My uncle Dr Mohd Ali Mattoo passed away earlier tonight after a brief illness. At this difficult time the family appeals to everyone to respect the guidelines to not gather either at his residence or the graveyard. Your prayers from your homes will give peace to his soul.”

Modi sent Abdullah his condolence message as he appreciated the former chief minister’s call to avoid gatherings during the nationwide lockdown. Modi wrote on Twitter, “Condolences to you and the entire family, @OmarAbdullah. May his soul rest in peace. In this hour of grief, your call to avoid any large gathering is appreciable and will strengthen India’s fight against COVID-19.”

Abdullah thanked Modi for his condolence note as he wrote, “My family joins me in thanking you very much for your message of condolence jenab. Your prayers for the departed soul are much appreciated.”

Abdullah was recently released from detention after a gap of seven months. He was placed in detention with his father Farooq Abdullah at the order of the central government headed by Modi.

