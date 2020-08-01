N Ram, Arun Shourie, Prashant Bhushan challenge contempt law in Supreme Court

Senior journalist N Ram, former BJP minister Arun Shourie and lawyer Prashant Bhushan have moved the Supreme Court challenging the constitutionality of the contempt law, which deals with criminal contempt on the pretext of scandalising or lowering the authority of courts.

According to Livelaw, the petition filed through lawyer Kamini Jaiswal, read, “The impugned sub-section is unconstitutional as it is incompatible with preambular values and basic feature of the Constitution. It violates Article 1 (a), is unconstitutional and incurably vague, and is manifestly arbitrary.”

The development comes just days before the Supreme Court is expected to hear a contempt case against Bhushan for his tweets criticising the Supreme Court and past Chief Justices of India in his tweets for their alleged role in compromising the impartiality of the judiciary. The Supreme Court had come down heavily on Twitter for not removing Bhushan’s tweets. The microblogging site had later blocked the two tweets posted by the noted lawyer.

The petitioners have argued in their petition that the current provision of the contempt law has failed the test of over-breadth, abridged the right to free speech and expression in the absence of ‘real and tangible’ harm and created a ‘chilling effect’ on free speech and expression.

According to a report by Bar and Bench, the petition filed by Ram, Shourie and Bhushan argued, “Even if it the sub-section under challenge was permitted under the head of contempt in the ‘reasonable restrictions’ listed in Article 19 (2), it is still disproportionate and unreasonable.”