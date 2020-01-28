Mysore University Results 2019: Mysore University declares B.Com Results 2019 for the Oct – Nov Exam 2019 @ uni-mysore.ac.in

Mysore University Results 2019: The Mysore University has declared B.Com Results 2019 for the October– November Exam 2019 on its official website uni-mysore.ac.in.

Here’s how you can access your results

Visit official website of the university uni-mysore.ac.in

Find Examination Section on home page

Click on UG/PG Examination Result Portal

A new website will open, make sure you’ve enabled pop-up on your website

Enter your Exam Registration Number and Date of Birth

Submit the details on the website

Your results will be displayed

Save the page and take the printout for future references

About Mysore University

The University of Mysore was established on July 27, 1916. It is the sixth oldest in the country and the first in the state of Karnataka. Also, in a sense it is the first university of the country to be established outside the limits of the British India. The university was founded as a result of the efforts of the benevolent and visionary Maharaja of erstwhile Princely State of Mysore His Highness Shri Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar – IV (1884-1940), and the then Diwan Sir M. Visvesvaraya (1860-1962). It was the first University to be accredited by NAAC in 2000 with Five Star Status. The university is now ranked 36th in the India Rankings 2017, NIRF-MHRD, Government of India.

The University is located in Mysuru, the cultural centre of Karnataka. Mysuru was the capital of the Wadiyar dynasty. It is a city of palaces, temples, and gardens. Being a splendid tourist centre with historical monuments and unique architecture, it is famous for silk, sandalwood oil and artifacts of ivory and sandalwood. The city has salubrious climate throughout the year. It is about 140 kms south west of Bengaluru, the State capital, and is well connected by rail, road and air.