My best wishes & congratulations to Mr Kejriwal on winning Delhi Assembly elections: Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has congratulated AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for his party’s emphatic victory in the Delhi assembly polls.

Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi wrote on Twitter, “My best wishes & congratulations to Mr Kejriwal and the AAP on winning the Delhi Assembly elections.”

Reacting to Gandhi’s tyweet, Kejriwal wrote, “Thank you @RahulGandhi ji.”

Among other leaders, West Bengal Mamata Banerjee too congratulated Kejriwal for his historic win. She tweeted, “Congratulations
@ArvindKejriwal as #DelhiResults show @AamAadmiParty all set to win #DelhiElection2020 with a thumping majority yet again. Leaders playing on faith through hate speech & divisive politics should take a cue, as only those who deliver on their promises are rewarded.”

According to the latest data, the AAP was set to win at least 62 seats while the BJP was likely to emerge victorious 8 out of 70 seats. Gandhi’s party, the Congress, has scored blank once again.

