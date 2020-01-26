Multiple explosions rock Assam on Republic Day, CM Sonowal promises ‘sternest action’

At least four powerful grenade explosions rocked Assam’s Dibrugarh and Charaideo districts on Sunday when people celebrated India’s Republic Day. Three explosions were reported from Dibrugarh, while one was reported from Charaideo districts.



Quoting police, news agency PTI reported that the first explosion took place at Graham Bazar in Dibrugarh and another beside a gurudwara on AT Road, both under Dibrugarh police station.

The third explosion was reported from oil town of Duliajan. The fourth explosion rocked Teok Ghat under Sonari police station of Charaideo district.

Reacting to the serial blasts, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal tweeted, “Strongly condemn the bomb blasts in a few places of Assam. This cowardly attempt to create terror on a sacred day only exhibits the frustration of the terror groups after their total rejection by the people. Our Govt will take the sternest action to bring the culprits to book.”