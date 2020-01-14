“Mr. Kejriwal is trying to have it both ways”: Shashi Tharoor lashes out at Delhi CM for not visiting Jamia, JNU and Shaheen Bagh

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has lashed out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his decision to not express public solidarity to the victims of police crackdown in Jamia Millia Islamia and the JNU. Kejriwal has also chosen to not visit the protesting women of Shaheen Bagh allegedly due to fear of upsetting Hindu voters in the 8 February assembly elections.

Speaking to CNN-News18, Tharoor said, “I think Mr. Kejriwal is trying to have it both ways. He’s made statements deploring the CAA-NRC saying why it is necessary, the government should withdraw it. But he has not taken any tangible actions. He has not even shown the human compassion one expects of the chief minister towards the victims of the violence in his own state.

“In any other state, had students been bashed up in this way, the chief minister of the state would have visited them in hospitals or at home or shown some concern, gone to campuses.”

Tharoor went on to add that Kejriwal wanted power without responsibility ‘which we all know has been the prerogative of the eunuch for ages. And that kind of completely ineffective chief ministerial approach is apparently going to safeguard his space.”

Tharoor continued, “You can spend all your life trying not to make enemies, but at the end of the day, what do you stand for, what values you represent, what principles are you trying to put forward before the electorate? This is where the chief minister of Delhi has been a great disappointment.”

#TharoorOnNews18 – Mr. Kejriwal really wants power without responsibility, which we all know has been the prerogative of eunuchs for ages: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) Watch #NewsEpicentre with @maryashakil. #CitizenshipShowdown pic.twitter.com/WhcP5paCAt — News18 (@CNNnews18) January 13, 2020

This is the second time within a week that Tharoor has sought to expose Kejriwal’s hypocrisy on the CAA controversy. Last week, the Indian Express quoted him as saying, “Some years ago, Kejriwal tweeted about Sheila (Dikshit) ji — we do not want such a helpless Chief Minister. Let him read his own tweet now. Do we want such a helpless CM? Do parents want such a helpless CM who, when their children are facing lathis, does not meet them?”