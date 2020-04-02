MPSOS Entrance Exam Results 2020: Madhya Pradesh State Open School declares MPSOS Entrance Exam Results 2020 @ mpsos.nic.in

MPSOS Entrance Exam Results 2020: The Madhya Pradesh State Open School has declared the MPSPOS Entrance Exam Results 2020 on its official website mpsos.nic.in.
Follow these steps to access your results
- Visit the official website of MPSOS at mpsos.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the link which reads results of excellence school in the latest news section/result section
- Click on the Model School result
- A new page will appear in PDF format and the merit list of the top 10 position holders
- Take the printout and save the page for future references
About Madhya Pradesh Board:
The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh is the board of school education in Madhya Pradesh, India. The MPBSE is a government body responsible for undertaking all the administrative and policy related decisions for the state’s education system at the school level. The Board executes various activities like prescribing syllabus, conducting examinations etc.
Functions Of The Board
- To make necessary arrangements for smooth conduct of public examination at school level. At present, the Board conducts public examinations at Middle, Matriculation and Senior Secondary Level.
- To prescribe the curriculum, courses of studies and text books for school education. The Board has a full- fledged academic wing, having subject experts in all the major subjects. The main responsibility of this wing is to prepare and revise the syllabuses regularly and then prepare text books accordingly.
- To arrange for the preparations, compilation, improvement, publication, printing and sale of text books.
- To make necessary arrangements for affiliations of schools to the Board.
- To make efforts to bring about qualitative improvement in school education.
- To act as an advisory body to the state Govt. regarding School Education.