MPSOS Entrance Exam Results 2020: Madhya Pradesh State Open School declares MPSOS Entrance Exam Results 2020 @ mpsos.nic.in

MPSOS Entrance Exam Results 2020: The Madhya Pradesh State Open School has declared the MPSPOS Entrance Exam Results 2020 on its official website mpsos.nic.in.

Follow these steps to access your results

Visit the official website of MPSOS at mpsos.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link which reads results of excellence school in the latest news section/result section

Click on the Model School result

A new page will appear in PDF format and the merit list of the top 10 position holders

Take the printout and save the page for future references