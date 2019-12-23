MPSC 2019 Civil Judge Main Exam Results: Maharashtra Public Service Commission declares MPSC 2019 Civil Judge Main Exam Results @ mpsc.gov.in

MPSC 2019 Civil Judge Main Exam Results: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission declares MPSC 2019 Civil Judge Main Exam Results on its official website mpsc.gov.in. The MPSC had advertised a total of 190 posts for which the successful candidates have been chosen.

Follow these steps to access the results

Visit the official website of Maharashtra Public Service Commission mpsc.gov.in

Go to ‘recent news/announcement’ section on the home page and look for Civil Judge Junior DSivision and Junior Magistrate First Class Main Examination 2019- Final Result

Click the PDF link

A new page will open containing all the results

Save and take the printout of the page for future references

Alternative, you can click here for the direct link of results

About MPSC

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) is a Constitutional Body established Under Article 315 of Constitution of India which provides a smooth and efficient functioning of the Government of Maharashtra (GoM) by providing suitable candidates for various Government posts and advise them on various service matters like formulation of Recruitment Rules (RR), advise on promotions, transfers and disciplinary actions etc. As per Article 320 of the Constitution of India, MPSC has been entrusted with the following major functions:-

1. To conduct examinations for appointments to the service of Government of Maharashtra and its allied organizations.

2. To advise the state Government on:

Matters relating to methods of recruitment to the various services

Suitability of candidates for appointment to the services through making promotions, deputations and nominations and transfers

Disciplinary matters affecting Government servants;

Claims for reimbursement of legal expenses incurred by Government servants while defending legal proceedings instituted against them for acts done or purporting to be done in the execution of their duties.

Claims for award of injury/family pension to Government servants and;

Any other matter referred to them by the Governor;

3. In addition, in the State of Maharashtra, the Commission deals with the following matters:

Under Section 80-B of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, the Commission have been entrusted with the responsibility of advising

The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai regarding appointments to posts under the control of Corporation which are equivalent to or higher than the post Executive Engineer. And;

The Mumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking regarding appointments to posts in Grade <96> A <96> II.

To hold departmental examinations for certain Government Departments for employees of their Departments and advice Government regarding other matters pertaining to the examinations