MP Class 10th Board Exam Results 2020: Big day for 11 lakh students as Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education to declare MP Class 10th Board Exam Results 2020 @ mpresults.nic.in

MP Class 10th Board Exam Results 2020: Big day for 11 lakh students as Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is set to declare the MP Class 10th Board Exam Results 2020 on its official website mpresults.nic.in. The board announced on its website that the HSC (Class 10th) Examination Results -2020 will be declared on 04/07/2020 at 12:00 Noon.

Here’s how you can check your results

Visit the official website mpresults.nic.in

Click the link stating MP Board 10 th Result 2020

Result 2020 Submit your roll number and application number

Your results will be displayed

Take the printout and save the page for future references

About Madhya Pradesh Board:

The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh is the board of school education in Madhya Pradesh, India. The MPBSE is a government body responsible for undertaking all the administrative and policy related decisions for the state’s education system at the school level. The Board executes various activities like prescribing syllabus, conducting examinations etc.

Functions Of The Board