MP Board MPBSE 12th Results 2020: Madhya Pradesh Board declares MP Board MPBSE 12th Results 2020 @ mpresults.nic.in

MP Board MPBSE 12th Results 2020: The Madhya Pradesh Board has declared the MP Board MPBSE 12th Results 2020 on its official website mpresults.nic.in. The board had declared this year’s Class 10th results on 4 July.

Around 8.2 lakh students had appeared for Class 12th exam this year. However, the results were delayed due to the nationwide lockdown to fight coronavirus spread. A report by Indian Express said that the government schools had performed better with 71.43 percent pass percentage followed by Aadivasi schools with a pass percentage of 69.39 percent and public schools at 64.93 percent.

Hindustan Times reported that a total of 68.81% of students had passed, adding that girls had outperformed boys with the pass percentage of boys and girls being 64.66% and 73.4% respectively.

Follow these steps to access your results

Visit the official page mpresults.nic.in

Enter your roll number and application number

Your results will be displayed

Take the printout and save the page for future references

About Madhya Pradesh Board:

The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh is the board of school education in Madhya Pradesh, India. The MPBSE is a government body responsible for undertaking all the administrative and policy related decisions for the state’s education system at the school level. The Board executes various activities like prescribing syllabus, conducting examinations etc.

