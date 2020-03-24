MP Board 9th and 11th Board Results 2020: MP School Education Board declares MP Board 9th and 11th Board Results 2020 @ www.vimarsh.mp.gov.in/

MP Board 9th and 11th Board Results 2020: MP School Education Board has declared the MP Board 9th and 11th Board Results 2020 on its official website vimarsh.mp.gov.in. The website is currently down due to a high volume of visitors, but this should be accessible after some time.

Follow these steps to access your results

Visit official website vimarsh.mp.gov.in

Click the link for MP Board 9 th and 11 th Class Results 2020

and 11 Class Results 2020 A new page will open

Select your district from the first drop-down menu

Then select your block from the second menu followed by your school from the third

Select your class and complete captcha before submitting ‘Show Button’

Your results will appear on the page

Take the printout and save the page for future references

About Madhya Pradesh Board: The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh is the board of school education in Madhya Pradesh, India. The MPBSE is a government body responsible for undertaking all the administrative and policy related decisions for the state’s education system at the school level. The Board executes various activities like prescribing syllabus, conducting examinations etc. Functions Of The Board To make necessary arrangements for smooth conduct of public examination at school level. At present, the Board conducts public examinations at Middle, Matriculation and Senior Secondary Level. To prescribe the curriculum, courses of studies and text books for school education. The Board has a full- fledged academic wing, having subject experts in all the major subjects. The main responsibility of this wing is to prepare and revise the syllabuses regularly and then prepare text books accordingly. To arrange for the preparations, compilation, improvement, publication, printing and sale of text books. To make necessary arrangements for affiliations of schools to the Board. To make efforts to bring about qualitative improvement in school education. To act as an advisory body to the state Govt. regarding School Education.

