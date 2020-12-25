Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill set to make debut at MCG in Boxing Day Test, KL Rahul’s exclusion stuns fans

India have announced their playing XI for the Boxing Day Test against Australia, scheduled to start on Saturday at the MCG. According to the playing XI announced by the BCCI, Mohammed Siraj and Shubman Gill are set to make their Test debut, but KL Rahul’s exclusion has left fans disappointed.

According to the playing XI, Ajinkya Rahane will lead the side in the absence of Virat Kohli, who’s returned to India for the expected birth of his first child. Rahane will open the innings with Mayank Agarwal, while Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari will strengthen the middle-order along with Rishab Pant, who’s replaced Wriddhiman Saha as the wicketkeeper-batsman in the side. Other players of the playing XI include Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, who’s replaced an injured Mohammad Shami.

[Also Read:Sunil Gavaskar makes stunning revelation on discriminatory treatment towards R Ashwin, T Natarajan in Indian team]

But KL Rahul’s exclusion did not go unnoticed amongst cricket crazy fans, who took to social media to vent out their frustration.

No Virat

No Rohit

No KL Rahul

Top 3 Indian batsmen of current era are not playing

Two of our 3 frontline seamers are not playing

It’s not India v/s Australia

It’s IndiaA v/s Australia

What’s your say @cricketaakash @vikrantgupta73 ??#IndvsAus pic.twitter.com/PxLl81Zt9U — Handsome_Pranav (@pranav_handsome) December 25, 2020

When you are happy that Prithvi Shaw 😃is removed

BUT then realise that #KLRahul is not in the playing #XI 😞. pic.twitter.com/YN9w9BCKYL — Neelansh Mishra (@NeelanshMishra7) December 25, 2020

What, no KL?🤷🏽‍♂️ Can’t understand the logic of keeping a person of KL’s calibre out, moreover looking at his recent form, and history of century in Aus, would have definitely strengthened the weak middle order.#TeamIndia #KLRahul https://t.co/iNw2z1cbMF — Nagaraj Kamath (@nagaraaj_kamath) December 25, 2020

Many including former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer had advised the team management to pick KL Rahul along with Gill. Jaffer posted another coded tweet on Rahul’s exclusion as he wrote, ”

New

Opportunities

Kindle

Life

#BoxingDayTest #WeBelieve”

India scored their lowest-ever Test total of 36 runs in the second innings of the first Border-Gavaskar Test, which the visitors lost by eight wickets.