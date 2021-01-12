Modi government’s lawyer tells Supreme Court ‘Khalistanis have infiltrated into protests’ days after Rajnath Singh said ‘can’t question Sikh brothers’ integrity’

Attorney General KK Venugopal on Tuesday made a stunning allegation in the Supreme Court by claiming that Khalistanis had infiltrated into the farmers’ protests. The statement by the Narendra Modi government’s top lawyer in the Supreme Court came just days after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that he could not question the integrity of his ‘Sikh brothers.’

Venugopal, according to Livelaw, said, “We have said that Khalistanis have infiltrated into the protests.” To which Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said, ” If there is an infiltration by a banned organization, and somebody is making an allegation here on record, you have to confirm it. You file an affidavit by tomorrow.”

The AG said that he will submit an affidavit and ‘place the IB records.’

The Attorney General’s allegation came just days after Rajnath Singh denied similar allegations by his own party colleagues. Speaking to news agency ANI, Singh had said, “I think that such allegations against farmers… I don’t know who has said what… should not be made by anyone. Kisan kisan hai (a farmer is a farmer). From the bottom of our hearts, we express our deepest respect for farmers. At all times, our heads bow in respect for the farmers of India. They are our annadata.”

Attorney General : As far as Karnataka, Kerala etc are concerned, there is huge support for these laws.#FarmersProtests #SupremeCourt #FarmLaws — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) January 12, 2021

He had added, “India can never forget the sacrifices made by our Sikh brothers in defence of national pride. It can never be forgotten. And our Sikh brothers have contributed in a very big way to protect India’s culture. Their contribution in defence of India’s pride, India’s culture was there in the past, is there today and will be there tomorrow.”

Venugopal’s stunning allegations came just before CJI Bobde placed the implementation of the three Farm Laws on hold and announced a formation of a four-member committee, which will hold talks with all the stakeholders.

Questioned are already being raised on the choice of the members in the committee due to their views in favour of the Farm Laws in the past.