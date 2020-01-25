Mobile internet services with 2G speed to be restored in Kashmir with multiple restrictions

The government has decided to restore the mobile internet services with 2G speed months after it banned the internet across the valley. A news flash by ANI said that mobile data services and internet access through fixed-line shall be allowed across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir with restrictions.

The report added that internet speed shall be restricted to 2G only.

A user will still be not able to access social media platforms as the access will be restricted only to whitelisted sites and not to any social media applications allowing peer to peer communication and virtual private network applications.

Directions shall be effective from 25 January and will remain in force till 31 January.

The order issued by the home department of the Jammu and Kashmir administration read, “It is hereby directed that mobile data services and Internet access through fixed-line shall be allowed across the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir with the following restrictions… The aforesaid direction shall come into effect from January 25, 2020, and remain in force till January 31, 2020, unless modified earlier.”

The central government had imposed a complete internet blockade for the eight million population of Kashmir as it announced the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcated the state into two union territories.

The Supreme Court had earlier this month said that the indefinite internet suspension was not permissible as it asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to review the existing ban on the internet within a week.

A three-judge bench comprising Justices Subhash Reddy, NV Ramana and BR Gavai said that freedom of speech and expression included the right to access to the internet within Article 19 of the Indian constitution.