Mizoram HSLC Board Exam Results 2020: Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) declares Mizoram HSLC Board Exam Results 2020 @ mbse.edu.in

Mizoram HSLC Board Exam Results 2020: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has declared the Mizoram HSLC Board Exam Results 2020 on its official website mbse.edu.in. The results are also available on indiaresults.com.

Follow these steps to access your results

Visit the official website mbse.edu.in or indiaresults.com

On the official website, click the link stating ‘HSLC Examination Result 2020’ under notification section on the home page

A new window will open asking you to submit Roll Number and Registration Number

Your results will be displayed

Save the page and take the printout for future references

A report by Hindustan Times said that Lalhlimpuii, Simon Lalremsiama, and Singokhai Chozah secured the top rank. They have scored 476 marks out of 500, which is 95.2% each. While, C Vanlalruatfeli secured the second position with 475, scoring 95% marks. The third position was secured by CR Lalromawia, who scored 473 marks with 94.6% markes.

About the board

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) is an autonomous governmental body for academic administration in Mizoram, India, having its jurisdiction from elementary to higher secondary education. It was established by the Government of Mizoram (then the Union Territory of India) in 1975 by the Mizoram Board of School Education Act. It has the power to regulate, supervise and control school education in Mizoram. Its primary function is to prepare academic programmes and organise examinations, especially for state level High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC). From 2012, the board also conducts State Technical Entrance Examination (STEE) for entry into technical courses such as engineering, medicine, veterinary science, pharmacy, nursing, homoeopathy, and dentistry.

In March 2012, Rev Dr Lalchungnunga, a retired principal of Serampore College, became the chairman. The Chairman is a whole-time officer appointed on contract service by the Government on terms and conditions agreed to between the person selected and the Government.

The duty of the Chairman is to see that the provisions of the MBSE Act, rules and regulations made thereunder are faithfully observed and he shall have all powers necessary for the purpose.